Linkowski family thanks first responders during American Idol watch party

(03/02/2020) - On Sunday night, a mid-Michigan woman made it past the first round on American Idol for a second time.

We first introduced you to Goodrich native, Genavieve Linkowski two years ago after getting her first golden ticket to Hollywood.

This journey, however, is different.

Just last year, Genavieve Linkowski lost her younger sister Corrin in a tragic car crash. On Sunday night, she's saying a special thank you to those who helped her sister when she needed it most.

The Linkowski family hosted a watch party at Goodrich High School. They invited all members of the community, including first responders,

especially the ones on the scene who tried desparately to save Corrin Linkowski's life in February of 2019.

"Just to get to hug them and tell them, 'Thank you for your service,' and to know that they had a part in trying to save my sister's life, gosh that means so much to be like I will forever be thankful for them," Linkowski said.

The first responders included the firefighters, police officers, and medical staff.

Between first responders and community members, there were about 400 people cheering on Linkowski during the watch party.

Linkowski says she received the unexpected call at a McDonald's on her way to a concert when the casting producer of American Idol called. She was asking her if she knew other singers interested in auditioning for the show, but then asked if she would want to return.

She says she had to think about it because she was taking a break after her sister's tragic death, but after a lot of thought and time discussing with her family, she made the decision to return.

"Things are much different. Genavieve didn't even want to sing anymore because her partner is gone now. How can you get up and continue life without your other half? And that's what Corrin was, so when American Idol called her, I feel like that was kick start to get back up and sing, and now she's on full force," Tamara Linkowski, Genavieve's mother said.

You can join the judges: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie cheering her on the show.

The next episode airs on Sunday, at 8:00 p.m. on ABC12.