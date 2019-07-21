"Lion King" devours competition at box office with record-breaking debut weekend

(07/21/19)- The Walt Disney Co. is ruling the box office again with the record-breaking debut of "The Lion King" this weekend.

The studio says Sunday that the photorealistic remake devoured an estimated $185 million in ticket sales from 4,725 North American locations.

It's a record for the month of July and PG-rated films, and the ninth-highest opening of all time.

Globally it's already grossed $531 million. No other studio even dared to go up against "The Lion King" with a major release.

In its third weekend, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" fell to second place with $21 million. "Toy Story 4" took third with $14.6 million.

And with an additional $1.5 million from the weekend, "Avengers: Endgame" has officially surpassed "Avatar" as the biggest film of all time with $2.79 billion.