Lipari Foods recalls chicken salad products over Listeria concerns

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of some of its chicken salad products due to Listeria contamination concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The FDA reported that Lipari Foods is recalling Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant.

According to the FDA, there may be a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The FDA said, “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

According to the FDA, the products were distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan, to food service and retail stores throughout the following states:



Florida



Iowa



Illinois



Indiana



Kentucky



Maryland



Michigan



Minnesota



Missouri



New York



Ohio



Pennsylvania



Tennessee



West Virginia



Wisconsin



Lipari Foods began shipping the recalled products on August 25, 2019, according to the FDA.

The FDA said consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them.

Instead, the FDA directs consumers to throw the recalled products out or return them. Consumers with questions should call Lipari Foods customer service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.

