List of donated items Hurley Medical Center will accept, not accept for COVID-19 pandemic

(03/22/2020) -- Hurley Medical Center has put out a list of items they are willing to accept and not accept as the coronavirus continues to spread across Michigan.

The hospital says they have adequate supplies right now, but are aware that could change beyond what they've planned for depending on the influx of patients.

ACCEPTED ITEMS:

-N-95 Masks

-Disposable Face Masks

-Eye Protection

-Disposable Gowns

-Disposable Gloves

-Bleach or Antimicrobial Wipes

NOT ACCEPTED:

-Hand Made Masks

-3D Printed Ventilator Parts

-Medications

-Other Medical Equipment

The hospital expects to make an announcement Monday where donations can be dropped off safely.