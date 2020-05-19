List of evacuations after Edenville Dam collapses and Sanford Dam nears collapse

(5/19/2020) - Thousands of Midland County residents are urged to evacuate after the Edenville Dam has collapsed and the Sanford Dam appears close to collapse.

The Edenville Dam breached around 5:45 p.m. and authorities issued another warning around 7 p.m. saying the Sanford Dam appears close to collapse.

Water levels are likely to rise rapidly along the Tittabawassee River downstream from both dams. Authorities have issued the following evacuations and opened emergency shelters around the county:

-- Midland city residents west of Eastman Avenue and south of U.S. 10 were advised to evacuate and find higher ground. The Midland Mall and Midland High School are available for anyone who needs a place to go.

-- Anyone in low-lying areas along the Tittabawassee River between the Edenville and Sanford dams.

-- Residents in Lincoln Township east of M-30 on any street between Price and Wackerly roads.

-- Midland Township residents on Ashby Road between Poseyville and Patterson roads. Bullock Creek High School is open to residents as an emergency shelter.

-- Homer Township residents on East Wheeler or North Homer roads should head to Carol Creek, where they can be evacuated.

-- Residents near the Tittabawassee River in Saginaw, Tittabawassee and Thomas townships. That includes residents in the Robin Meadows, Thornberry and Creston areas of Tittabawassee Township.

-- Residents in the Freeland Mobile Home Park in Tittabawassee Township.

Saginaw County has opened emergency shelters at Freeland High School and the Saginaw Township Center Courts east of the river and at Swan Valley and Hemlock high schools west of the river.