List of student names prompts investigation at Lake Fenton Middle School

(10/30/2019) - Lake Fenton Community Schools is investigating after a student was found with a concerning list of names.

A letter was sent to parents Tuesday informing them of the situation.

The list contained names of students at Lake Fenton Middle School. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office was immediately contacted and both the department and school administrators are investigating.

Investigators couldn't comment on what kind of list it was or how many names appeared on it. School officials would not confirm whether it appeared to be a hit list.

They also couldn't disclose the name or age of the student under investigation.

"School safety is a top priority for our district and anytime we are presented with a concern regarding school safety, we will exercise due diligence in handling the situation," Lake Fenton Superintendent Julie Williams said in a statement Wednesday.