Livestreaming this weekend: ‘80s bands unite for COVID charity

(CNN/Gray News) – It’s time to Wang Chung this weekend.

Wang Chung and A Flock of Seagulls are among the bands taking part in a charity performance this weekend. (Source: Abducted by the 80s)

A gaggle of ‘80s artists are staging a virtual benefit concert this weekend called “Back to the Basement.”

The money raised goes to frontline health care workers.

“It’s basically in aid of Direct Relief, a really fantastic charity that’s focused on helping health care workers, first-line responders, doctors, nurses, in the sort of fight against COVID-19,” Nick Feldman of Wang Chung said.

The setlist is a who’s who of new wave and ‘80s pop stars. More than a dozen acts will perform.

Wang Chung will debut a new spin on its signature song.

"The main thing that we've been focusing on, is a remake of our big hit from the ‘80s, 'Everybody Have Fun Tonight,'” Feldman said.

“We've kind of remade it with different lyrics, and it's now called 'Everybody Stay Safe Tonight.'”

A Flock of Seagulls will also perform.

The band has recorded a live version of "Space Age Love Song" for the show.

“It was actually quite a lot of fun to make a video rather than just go and do a live show,” said lead singer Mike Score.

Joining Wang Chung and A Flock of Seagulls are Naked Eyes, The Escape Club, Nelson, The Vapors, Real Life, Animotion, Cutting Crew, Nu Shooz, Information Society, Spoons, and FarringtonMann.

The "Back to the Basement" concert premieres Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern. The replay will air Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

For full details about the show are available at the Abducted by the 80s website.

