Living a life unexpected: Matt Zeeman adjusts to life as a functioning quadriplegic

(5/21/2019) - After a devastating injury, Matt Zeeman of Lapeer continues to push forward, hoping to inspire others to keep a positive outlook, no matter what.

Matt Zeeman is keeping a positive attitude after becoming partially paralyzed from the neck down after diving into shallow water.

"As soon as I hit the water it just clicked in my head," said Matt Zeeman.

In that split second, life would never be the same for him.

It was a typical summer day, and with the sun beating down, the decision to jump in the lake was an easy one. But Zeeman never expected it would be so shallow.

"I dove right in and as soon as I hit the water, everything, I just lost everything," Zeeman said. "I could feel it immediately. I was like, OK this is it."

He was pulled from the water by friends and woke up on the dock unable to move his legs or arms. It wasn't until a few days later while in the ICU he realized he was now a quadriplegic.

"I didn't quite understand quadriplegia vs paraplegia. I honestly thought that I was a paraplegic," Zeeman said. "So, when we were in the hospital and I kept getting called a quad, they kept saying quad this and quad that, I was like 'Hello, I can move my hands and arms,' but they said they're effected and so I'm technically a functioning quad."

He said it was a hard pill to swallow, having to relearn basic skills and needing help to do most things he never thought twice about.

"There's definitely that phase where you think you got this. And then you realize, like wow, this is the real deal. This is going to affect me my entire life. I really need to get a grip on this and figure out what I'm doing," Zeeman said.

For him, that meant hours of physical therapy everyday. While it is psychical work for him, it was about retraining his brain just as much as his body.

"You really have two options when it comes to stuff like that. You're going to react to it, and if you react to a negative situation negatively, it's probably not going to have a good outcome down the road or even at that moment," Zeeman said. "It's very easy to go down the rabbit hole of dark destruction, thinking like, my life is over and I wont be able to do anything like I used to. You have bad days where your mind gets the best of you."

But he doesn't let those days win. Step by step, Zeeman keeps improving and beating the odds.

"If you can keep a positive mind about it, then the physical stuff doesn't bother you at all," Zeeman said.

It's not just Zeeman working towards these goals. Behind him he has a team of family and friends pushing him along the way.

"The support system is probably one of the biggest key factors in my attitude today," Zeeman said. "My family support, my girlfriend Tiffany's support, they've been amazing."

He soon realized it wasn't just support from loved ones he needed.

"You can talk to people that are able bodied. Your therapist, your girlfriend, family, friends -- you can talk about those problems until the cows come home, but at the end of the day they don't 100 percent know how you feel," Zeeman said.

The friends he's made at Level 11 Physical Therapy know what life is like in a wheelchair too. Monthly meetings allow them to learn about each other and themselves.

"I love putting these on, because not just that I want to hear everyone else story -- I do and I will -- but I want to ask questions," Zeeman said. "Those who have been injured a couple years, what are you doing for work? How are you staying physically active? Not just to help them out, but to help me too."

That's the end goal for Matt. To use his accident for good and help others see life after injury.

"The Zeeman Strong Foundation is in the very early stages, but ideally that's what I would like to be focusing most of my efforts on. Just trying to help other people out who are struggling like I was," Zeeman said.

While he says every day is a new challenge, there's no denying that Matt is creating a new meaning for Zeeman strong.