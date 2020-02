(02/16/20) - The organizers of the Linden Community Ice Fishing Tournament provided an update on conditions for Sunday's event.

Lobdell Lake does NOT have safe ice, and it is not recommended for fishing.

Byram Lake is reporting four to six inches off the beach area out a couple of hundred yards, but that could vary in other areas.

Tournament organizers urge you to use caution and have safety equipment with you if you are out on the ice.

The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.