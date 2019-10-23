UAW Local 598 members vote in favor of proposed GM contract

(10/23/19)- UAW Local 598 members said yes to the proposed General Motors contract.

60.9% voted yes to the tentative agreement. 39.1% voted no.

More than 5,000 members of Local 598 cast their vote Wednesday, the largest local.

The UAW requires a simple majority to approve the contract.

"Some folks are not happy with it, other folks, they are ready to get back to work." said UAW-GM worker, Kevin Avery.

A steady stream of striking UAW Local 598 workers showed up, casting their vote on a tentative agreement aimed at getting them back on the assembly line.

"It's not perfect, we went out for certain things that we wanted , my feeling is if you get half of what you or if you get more than half, you should probably take that deal. So I think it's good deal," Avery said.

Damikco Stockard had a different take on the deal.

"Getting back to work is one thing, but making sure there's a path for my fellow workers that's temps is another thing, there's no rush to get back until we get things straight, " said UAW-GM worker, Damikco Stockard.

Stockard said he was disappointed the did the agreement doesn't address the needs of temporary workers more.

"I don't feel like there a clearer path for the temps. I feel there is a long convoluted one. In some sense things we had before were better for them. Because I've seen temps get hired in less than 30 days, I've seen them take 10 years like myself. The way it's set up now, it could be six, seven years and pay freezes for those guys. I don't see where it's really that beneficial," Stockard said.