Local fire chiefs say take precautions using fireworks during dry, hot weather

(06/30/2020)- For the next few days- you can expect to hear or see them.

But if you plan on putting on a fireworks show yourself, local fire departments want to remind you of the risks--a risk that is heightened due to the current weather conditions.

"We've been here before. Just a couple of years ago, we were in the same situation. Hot, dry and coming up on the 4th of July and people want to shoot off their fireworks," said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

But Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson and Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said there are things you need to know before lighting that fuse.

"They land on somebody's roof or a vacant structure where the wood is dried out and they land on a porch or a roof, they can start a structure fire," said Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton.

"Shoot them off on a hard or paved surface. Shoot them straight up in the air, don't be reckless with them. And shoot them off in a direction, they are designed so when they go up in the air, by the time eleements and particals of them fall all the way to the ground, they would be cool," Wilkinson said.

But if that doesn't happen or they land somewhere other than the intended location, Chief Barton said be prepared.

"Have a bucket of water, have your garden hose, be prepared," Barton said.

Fireworks are allowed now through the July 4th statewide- but also with your community to find out what ordinances may in place.

And one final reminder from Chief Wilkinson- Alcohol and fireworks don't mix.

"They get a little braver than they should, do things with that they shouldn't and somebody always gets hurts. So try to avoid mixing alcohol and fireworks," Wilkinson said.