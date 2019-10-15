Local Kurds react to Turkey invasion of Syria

A mid-Michigan, Kurdish family is angered that the country they love, the United States has abandoned their people in Syria.

"I can't even talk about those kids, those families," says Zeki Sulaiman.

Emotion overtakes Sulaiman when he thinks about what is taking place in northern Syria, as Turkey invades that part of the country.

He is Kurdish and moved to mid-Michigan from northern Iraq.

Sulaiman says the Kurds have a special bond with America.

"They always trust the United States, and they fight shoulder by shoulder against ISIS, and the Kurdish sacrificed 12 thousand men and women in the fight against ISIS," he says.

But now Sulaiman, and his uncle Beshar Mazouri, who says he was a Kurdish soldier in Iraq, say the Kurds have been betrayed by President Trump and don't understand why the decision was made to withdraw U.S. forces and allow Turkey to launch the attack.

"The President of Turkey said I'm going in and nobody say nothing, that is very weird, why has that happened," says Mazouri.

The men and their families live in Saginaw Township. Mazouri says the Kurds have no choice but to seek help from Syria and Russia.

"If you put everything together, they never did anything for the Kurdish people, but over that we love the American people, we love the American government," Mazouri says.

While the President has imposed sanctions against Turkey, they feel it won't help their people who are being attacked today.

"Just no fly zone, just some help, not just leave them like that," says Sulaiman.

"It's too late, it's too late," adds Mazouri.

\

The 2 men don't believe they have any relatives in that part of northern Syria.

