Local Meijer pharmacist featured in TV ad

(08/14/19) - For the first time in company history Meijer is taking a new approach to its advertising campaigns.

The Michigan-based retailer is using real-life team members instead of paid actors.

Meijer calls the ad campaign, 'Quality is No Accident'.

One of the ads features a Saginaw County pharmacist.

"We're usually behind the counter talking to patients, but not in front of directors, producers, things like that," said Heather Schultz, pharmacy team leader at the Gratiot Road store in Thomas Township. "So, it was a very exciting experience for me, a little nerve-wracking."

Schultz said the experience took her from Michigan to California. "I never thought I would fly out to L.A., be in a commercial and have that air in the Midwest," she said.

She's among a handful of Meijer team members chosen to be in the commercials.

In her spot Schultz talks about how she considers her customers to be family. She takes her role in their lives seriously.

"I think a lot of people think we're just back there counting tablets, putting a label on something," Schultz explained. "But we really are such a great resource for our patients."

She believes the one-on-one time she spends with customers who have questions makes all the difference.

Schultz is also proud of a company-wide accomplishment. "We have filled over 50 million free prescriptions and it's such a great way we can give back to our community. Health care costs are astronomical these days," she said.

Her advice is always free, and so is her smile.

"I had two customers in the same day say, 'hey, I think I saw you on TV'. So it's an exciting experience." Schultz said.

The other 'Quality is No Accident' commercials highlight the meat, produce, bakery and clothing departments.