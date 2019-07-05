Local advocates selected for national recovery conference with funding help from Facebook, Serve Rx

(07/05/19) - They've been fighting to end addiction and helping those in recovery in mid-Michigan and recently in Washington D.C. as well.

"We trained there for a couple of days and we learned everything from board development to wellness in the work place, eradicating the stigma around addiction," Tara Moreno said.

But now best friends Tara Moreno and Serena Gunn - both with the Serenity House of Flint - are packing up for the Mobilize Recovery conference in Las Vegas.

"I think the most exciting thing for me is to be around people who are doing the same kind of work that we're doing - advocating for change, advocating for people in addiction recovery," Moreno said.

The conference is organized by the non-profit Voices Project. The project, with the help of $50,000 in funding from Facebook and 50 thousand from Serve Rx, is holding a conference from July 10-12 in Las Vegas.

There will be some 130 attendees, like Tara and Serena, who are able to attend because of the contributions of Facebook and Serve Rx.

The two were the only ones chosen from Michigan after going through a thorough vetting and blind application process. A media representative for Voices says each attendee earned his/her spot on their own merit.

They've both been open with their struggles with addiction and now promote holistic recovery through a variety of programs through The Serenity House of Flint. The non-profit organization also holds a Recovery Walk and Rally each year.

"I was able to only, by the grace of God, go to rehab once and then I was able to climb my way out of the addiction, the hopeless state of addiction slowly but surely," Moreno said.

Serena, who happened to be out of town, says her mission is to advocate for recovery support beyond treatment. The best friends since age 13 - both applied for the chance to attend the conference without telling each other.

"I am extremely purpose driven on my mission of advocacy for addiction recovery. Me and my family took my aunt off life support July 27th last year due to an overdose," Gunn said. "The week before my aunt Pam overdose my brothers aunts Liz overdose and passed. Double whammy. I got to sit next to her by side throughout the night and say goodbye and hold her hand. My mission is to advocate for Recovery support beyond treatment. If I can help one family avoid saying goodbye to the best friend, their Aunt, sister, mother then my job is well done."

