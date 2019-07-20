Local artists get creative at Bay City's Tall Ship Celebration

(07/20/2019) - They say a picture is worth 1000 words - and local artists are helping capture the spectacle of the Tall Ship Celebration happening in Bay City this weekend.

"Just to do it once in a lifetime, you're seeing something from history," said local artist Tom Lipinski.

20 Mid-Michigan artists got a chance to capture that history on Saturday.

For the first time at the Tall Ship Celebration -- a “Plein Air” Paint Out was held.

"Plein air is a process of painting out in the air,” said Valerie Allen, curator at Studio 23 in Bay City. “You're painting outside, you're on location. There are all sorts of weather conditions that can affect your painting style, the mediums can affect your style as well, and it might dry quicker than you're thinking or slower than you're thinking with humidity."

Allen said it's an opportunity for many artists to try something new.

Gladwin native Karen Slack considers herself a newbie in the art game.

And working on her watercolor painting outside presents a new challenge, but she's thrilled to be a part of it.

"The air, drying the paint quickly and stuff is different than when you work inside,” said Slack. “It's a blast to be down here in all this. I even like the coast guard boats and the trolley boat over there or whatever that is. It’s fun, it's just a fun atmosphere."

Art has been a longtime passion of the Flushing native, Lipinski. He loves the ability to create something from a blank canvas.

"When I'm painting I really enjoy it,” said Lipinski. “It's kind of an exciting thing to see something start out as nothing and then end up as something and usually it ends up different than you had planned."

The artist's day concludes with the judging of the paintings followed by an award reception at Studio 23 in downtown Bay City from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And if you're looking for a new addition for your home - there will be a "wet paint sale" meaning all of the artist's work will be up for sale.