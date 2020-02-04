Local business feels the impact of little ice on the Great Lakes

(2/4/2020) - Ice cover on the Great Lakes continues to be well below average for this time of year and the lack of ice is hurting local businesses that thrive on ice fishing business.

In Bay County, Frank's Great Outdoors in Linwood is a popular place for ice fishermen to pick up some ice fishing gear.

"When we have a good ice year, this place is really busy," said Matthew Revord, the fishing manager at the store.

Revord said that he cannot recall a year with so little ice on nearby Saginaw Bay.

"I don't remember a year having no ice where guys can't go out a couple miles any way on the bay," he said.

The store sells a wide variety of ice fishing gear, including ice shanties, fishing poles, and other gear. With so few ice fishermen visiting the area, the store's shelves continue to be full.

"It's definitely impacting us big right now," Revord said. "Our numbers and sales are way down."

Revord said that other businesses in the area are also being impacted.

"If you go to any local owners around here, gas stations, restaurants," he said. "There's a lot of people who have rental houses in Linwood. Everything is down."

Revord said his store has seen an increase in the sale of some summer fishing equipment.

"In February, that's very unusual," he said. "Usually right now our bait is locked up and guys are going out ice fishing."

As colder weather is in the forecast the next several days in Mid-Michigan, ice coverage will likely grow. Which is something that Revord said many will look forward to.

"Guys are really disappointed they can't get out and go ice fishing because they have all of their ice fishing equipment and they love to go ice fishing, " he said.

As of February 3, the NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory reported a total of 5.3 percent of ice cover on the Great Lakes.