(11/16/19) -- A mid Michigan business owner is doing his part to give back this holiday season.

Tim Look, who owns Frozen in Time Treasures is giving away 100 free turkeys on a first come first serve basis Sunday.

Look says he's doing the giveaway because there's a need in his community, and he wants to make sure families are able to have a warm holiday meal.

The giveaway will be happening Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Bendle High School in Burton.