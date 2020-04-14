Local business price matches gift cards to other local businesses

"This is just something we decided we can do this. Just a little way we can help our local Fenton area businesses," said Debbie McIntyre, office manager of "First Choice Heating & Cooling."

First Choice Heating & Cooling is leaving the choice up to you from now until April 30th, if you buy a gift card for any local business in the Fenton area they will match it up to $50 dollars per person.

"We're saying one person and up to $100 dollars per household. So say if you buy a gift card for $50 dollars from a business and say you're kids want to buy a $10 dollar gift card from 'Sweet Variations' in Fenton or somewhere like that. You can make multiple purchases but per household $100 dollars," said McIntyre

The process is pretty easy, you pick-out the business you want to support, buy a gift card for said business, get a copy of the receipt, email it to "First Choice Heating & Cooling," and Debbie will get the email review it and send a you other price matched gift card card from that business.

"Well being a local business ourselves and utilizing a lot of the local businesses in our community. I grew up here in Fenton," said McIntyre. "A lot of businesses that we would visit regularly and use their services are having a really hard time right now."

They hope their generosity inspires others to do the same.

"Our surrounding community and business and people are all like really awesome. So, hey maybe someone from a neighboring community will do the same thing. Who knows," said McIntyre.