Local businesses enjoying what Back the Bricks brings to Flint

While classic cars and people fill the streets of downtown Flint - it means big bucks for local businesses.

Saturday marked the final day of the 15 years of Back to the Bricks celebration.

But for some it meant the first time being a part of it.

"We're just really excited to finally be a part of it,” said Ashley Hamilton. “The Eberson has been an idea for a long time and now that we are finally open and we get the chance to actually get people in here. We're hoping to get a lot of people who have these vintage cars to come in and play these vintage arcade games that they probably grew up with."

The Eberson Vintage Arcade Bar opened up its doors in June.

Saturday they opened their doors early than usual to attract car enthusiasts like Tom Weiss of Grand Blanc.

"We were across the street and saw the sign that said vintage arcade and said what is that?” said Weiss. “So we walked in to see what it is."

Weiss, the owner of a 1974 Corvette, had something catch his eye inside the bar.

"We saw the pinball machines,” said Weiss. “I saw one that I've always wanted, a Corvette pinball machine."

Other businesses, like Flint City T-Shirts, rely heavily on the jam-packed week that the Bricks bring.

"This weekend we make as much in retail almost what we make the rest of the year,” said Andrew Watchhorn, co-owner of Flint City T-Shirts. “I mean it's a huge boom to our business having all these people downtown."

Watchhorn says this week is their Black Friday.

"I mean this puts us in the black for the year from a retail perspective,” said Watchhorn. “But summer particularly this season back to the bricks is a really big, it's a big boom for us."

The Saturday's celebration kicked off with the tradition rising of the flag as well as a military flyover.

And when all is said and done - car enthusiasts will be counting down until they can return for next year's Back to the Bricks.