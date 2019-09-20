Local businesses step up to help striking General Motors workers

(9/20/19) - Local businesses are stepping up to support United Auto Workers members on strike from General Motors.

There's a lot of support and gratitude for those who are standing firm on the picket line. That's where some local businesses are stepping up, like Hoffman's Deli.

"For the UAW strike workers that are picketing right now, I made 150 sandwiches and went around to all of Van Slyke and all of Bristol road entrances and dropped off, hand delivered all the sandwiches to them," Hoffman's Deli owner Heath Hoffman said.

Strikers can work up a healthy appetite while walking the picket lines. A number of local restaurants are helping out by providing food and beverages to workers who are fighting for better pay, health care and job security.

"I am also a GM worker. I've worked there full-time 23 years. If it wasn't for the support of the UAW brothers and sisters, I don't think I would be here at this moment and have this business as I do now," Hoffman said.

While it's not food, another local business, Flint Township's Park Place Hair Salon will offer free haircuts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in front of GM Flint Assembly on VanSlyke Road.

Prime Pediatrics is offering free services to children of workers on strike in the Flint area.

Garber Chevrolet in Thomas Township near Saginaw is showing its support for UAW members and all union workers by hosting a Union Appreciation Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

More details can be found on Garber Chevrolet's Facebook page.