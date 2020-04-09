Local churches prepare for a non face to face Easter Sunday

"A normal Easter Sunday is all the frolic, it's the Mecca, the Superbowl of Christianity," said Ralphael Reed, senior pastor for Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

This is how a normal Easter Sunday would go; a packed house with the community coming together.

But, this year is going to be a little bit different.

"It's just not going to be the same. The events we would usually have to commemorate 'Passion Week' were none existent this year," said Chris Martin, Cathedral of Faith Ministries pastor. "So, it's going to be a huge huge huge difference."

Even though Governor Whitmer exempted churches from penalty of public gatherings, pastors like Martin are still focusing on their members safety.

"What is important to understand is that men of God we have to make the spiritual and mature decision to keep the Lord's sheep safe. So in order to do that, we have complied. Most pastors in the state of Michigan have complied with the governor's executive orders," said Martin.

Just like his church has been doing for the past few weeks, they will post their sermons on Facebook.

"I think he biggest challenge is going to be the lack of fellowship, the lack of engagement, not being able to welcome in the families, see their faces. Those who work all year, seven days set, but they set Easter aside to go to church now that has been taken from them," said Martin.

While the setting will be different, Reed feels the message will be just as powerful online.

"I'm kind of excited that the presence is at home with the first family; with your first family and ministry. So, we get a chance to take the Gospel home," said Reed.

He also says this will be a opportunity for all of his members to come together.

"One of the benefits of this is that we get the generations to come together. Now the young people are vitally important to our senior members. So, now we get a chance to introduce their technology. So, we're Zoom-ing, we're Facebook Live-ing, were Youtube-ing," said Reed.

Just a little bit of sunshine even in the rain.