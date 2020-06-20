Local contracting company donates Carter Kits to Midland Fire Department

(6/20/20) - The Midland Fire Department received a donation of five Carter Kits from Fisher Companies on Friday.

According to the City of Midland, the fire department will use the kits to help children with special needs during traumatic events.

The kits were presented to the fire department during a brief ceremony at Fisher Companies' offices on Friday.

Carter Kits contain items that can help children who find themselves overwhelmed or otherwise impacted by traumatic events.

Each kit contains a weighted blanket, sunglasses, noise-reducing earmuffs, 24 sensory toys, and a non-verbal cue card.

“Having Carter Kits™ available at our stations and on our emergency vehicles gives us an extra set of tools to help children in need during emergency situations,” said Assistant Fire Chief Joshua Mosher. “Events such as a car accident, medical emergency, or fire can be especially overwhelming for kids with special needs and it sometimes requires additional resources to provide the best care possible. We’re grateful to Fisher Companies for making this donation that will allow us to better comfort and care for children in our community.”

Carter Kits Sensory Bags were developed from an idea by Saginaw Township Police Department detective Justin Severs. Severs recognized the need to equip many police, fire, and emergency medial personnel with the means to calm distressed children like his son, Carter, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).