Local dentists grant smile makeover to Beaverton father

It's something many take for granted-- The ability to smile with confidence.

Timothy Smith got a new smile for free thanks to Greater Michigan Oral Surgeons and Dental Implants.

A Beaverton father of 3 now has that confidence thanks to a team of dentists who are giving him a life-altering surgery.

For years Timothy Smith did his best to hide his smile. Through even the happiest of moments-- he tried to keep his teeth hidden.

"Even in this interview I'm not trying to smile, and it's just what I'm used to doing," he said.

As a child, Timothy was injured in an ATV accident which knocked out some of his teeth, that initial trauma let to most of his teeth becoming damaged.

"My teeth started to break and chip and decay from the back to the front," he said. "I think I was a little bit fortunate because I could hide it a little bit longer."

With the help of Greater Michigan Oral Surgeons and Dental Implant Center, he's not hiding anymore.

"We're going to take out his teeth and replace them with dental implants," said Oral Surgeon, Christopher Kittle DDS.

Implants like this can cost as much as most cars-- but through the Dental Center's "Second Chance" program-- Tim is getting his new smile for free.

"The difference from before and after for somebody like Tim is just night and day," said Dentist, Ryan Michaelson DDS. "To be able to give him something that he knows is going to be there, he is going to be able to chew. He's going to be comfortable with. its life changing and why I do what I do."

While any surgery is scary, as a hardworking husband and father, Tim is ready to find new confidence in himself and his smile.

"I'm excited to get this all done and put it all behind me. It's amazing, I'm so thankful for them," he said. "I don't know how, but some way I will be able to repay them some how some way."

For now he can just start with a simple smile.

This is the 4th year the Greater Michigan Oral Surgeons and Dental Implant Center has done their "Second Change" program-- and they hope to continue bringing new smiles into the community for years to come.

For information on how to apply for the program you can visit their website.