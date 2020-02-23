Local doughnut shops, bakeries get ready for paczki rush on Fat Tuesday

(02/23/20) - If you allow yourself one cheat day this month, then this could be it!

February 25th is Fat Tuesday, and for us in Michigan, it also means paczki day.

The yummy filled Polish doughnuts are embraced and devoured by people from all walks of life, which also means big business for doughnut shops and bakeries.

Owner of Donna's Donuts, Alicia Gibbons, stopped by the ABC12 studio to talk about the rush her Flint business is experiencing.

She expects to produce 30,000 paczki by Tuesday.

She says if you want to make an order you should do so ASAP.

The number is 810-233-5618.