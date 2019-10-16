Local economist breaks down impact of UAW-GM strike on the state

(10/16/19) - It's estimated GM has lost $1.1 billion in profits due to the strike.

(MGN Image)

United Auto Workers members have lost an estimated $624 million lost in wages over the 31-day strike. In addition, the state of Michigan has lost $13 million in tax revenue.

Northwood University Economist Timothy Nash said the impact of this strike could be felt for months, maybe even years, after an agreement in finalized.

"The local diner near the factory that's doing a lot less business. The retail store that's selling fewer shirts and shoes because of the strike. And then the hundreds of thousands of families that work for companies supply General Motors, they are in difficult shape," Nash said.

He continues to keep an eye on in Mid-Michigan, Genesee and Saginaw counties, which could fall into a recession due to the strike.

Another fallout from the strike, the state may no longer have a good business climate and businesses thinking of moving to Michigan might reconsider that move.

Nash said whatever deal the two sides eventually agree to, neither side comes out a winner.

"It's just been a long, difficult strike and in the end, when we look at all the data, will we say this was worth it? And will either side really consider that it was worth it? Because my guess is, what was offered the day before the strike will not be much different than what they agreed to," Nash said.