Local florists randomly deliver flowers to bring joy to communities

(7/16/2019) - A bouquet of flowers can be an easy way to make someone feel good.

During national "Make Someone Smile Week" from July 21 to 27, 30,000 people will receive free flowers in a Be Happy mug donated by Teleflora. Ketzler Florist in Flint will be passing out some of the free mugs.

"We arrange the mugs and hand deliver them out," said Waneita Bovan, who owns Ketzler Florist and two other flower shops in the area.

Bovan is one of many florists to partner with the Teleflora. Florists work with local wholesalers and growers to secure the flower donations.

"It's an encouragement from a gift from me to you as a tangible expression and just helping people realize the power of flowers," she said.

Every year, florists give flowers to patients at hospitals, seniors at nursing homes, local charities and many others. It's a random act of kindness that many people may not ever experience.

"They're excited, they're happy, they're very pleased and a few people have shared some tears of joy," Bovan said.

She said the program is completely volunteer-based. Bovan's company name or logo isn't on the card attached to the flower mug.

"It's not about recognition for the business it's just for that person," Bovan said.

However, her joy is always pumping for those on the receiving end.

"It gives me opportunity to get out and be involved with community," Bovan said.