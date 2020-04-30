Local foodbank seeing an increase in demand

04/30/2020 - Many families turn to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan during tough times, but with the current COVID-19 pandemic the need for help has never been greater.

"The amount of need is historic and it just continues to grow each and every week," said Kara Ross, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. " We have never seen anything quite

like this."

With unemployment in Michigan reaching 25%, Ross says the organization is distributing an unprecedented amount of food.

"In six weeks we have almost done 2.7 million more pounds than we did last year," she said.

Demand, coupled with the global pandemic, has impacted the food supply chain. It has forced the food bank to change the way they acquire food.

"We are doing a lot of purchasing of our product now. We are buy produces from as far away as Texas, Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas," Ross said.

The organization is trying to replace food that use to be donated with product they are able to buy to help serve 22 counties of residents.

As demand increases, so does the need for donations. Ross is encouraging members of the community to spare a dollar to help the food bank continue their fight against hunger. A single dollar can help to provide six meals.

For more on how to donate or find a food distribution site log on to FBEM.org. A link is provided in the related links section.

