Local high school football coach weighs in on importance of hydration during extreme heat

(07/16/19) -- It is a very hot week all across the region. And while football teams aren't necessarily practicing for the upcoming season just yet, one local coach is sharing how he plans to keep his players safe on the field next month.

"Probably our first step is just education. Getting kids to understand how important it is to pre-hydrate, and when they go to bed at night, their urine has to be clear," said Grand Blanc High School football coach Clint Alexander.

According to Grand Blanc High School Football Coach Clint Alexander, that means lots and lots of water and no soft drinks or energy drinks before practice.

"Our practices, we have water all the time, we have two different water stations and two different hose water stations, probably most important we have the two pools in case we get a heat stroke situation," Alexander said.

Fortunately, that hasn't happened at Grand Blanc, but Coach Alexander knows exactly what to do and not to do if that happens.

"People will panic and they take the kids to the hospital and they don't get their core temperature down, you've got to get the core temperature down before they leave the field so they don't die on the way to the hospital or the waiting room."

As far as staying hydrated, coach Alexander encourages players to drink up.

"We let kids get water any time they need it, we let them travel with water, we ask them bring your own water jug to practice, you can take it drill to drill, you really can't get enough water."

Football practice officially begins in just a few short weeks.