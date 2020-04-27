Mid-Michigan landscape, lawn care workers glad to be back in business

(4/27/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extended stay home order came as a sigh of relief for many business owners and workers who were allowed back to work.

Landscaping and lawn care companies were deemed non-essential as a part of Whitmer's earlier "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order. But the extension announced Friday allows them to work again.

Workers at one company in Davison fired up their mowers on Monday.

"First day back. We're finally allowed to get out and do what we do best," said Mike Dickerson, owner of D&M Services.

The sound of the mower cranking is music to Gary Greenleaf's ears on his first day back, as he is literally seeing green.

"Time to get out of the house and start working," he said.

Dickerson says the phones have been ringing off the hook at D&M Services for estimates and jobs. The work is much needed. He also operates snow plows in the winter and this past one was mild.

"It was trying. As a business owner it was very tough wondering if you're going to be able to stay in business," said Dickerson.

While he understands the seriousness of stopping COVID-19, he believes Whitmer's order closing landscape and lawn care companies was overreach.

"I thought that was extremely unprofessional. There's a lot of great people that provide a great service and that help take care of all the businesses and America, quite frankly," said Dickerson.

For Greenleaf, he had a tough time getting by with a wife and child at home.

"I could barely pay the bills, if that. I'm lucky if I can put food on the table with unemployment," Greenleaf.

Dickerson had to lay off 20 employees out of 30 in his company.

"We were approved for our SBA loan and we're using that money to hire each and every person back," he said.

In the meantime, D&M Services employees will make sure to still follow social distancing guidelines to keep themselves and customers safe while wearing company logo masks.

"We're disinfecting vehicles, disinfecting the office, making sure we don't have anyone congregating at one point, too much at one time," said Dickerson. "I feel like we got a little bit of our freedom back."

The Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association sued Whitmer's administration in federal court over her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for April 29. But the attorney who filed the lawsuit said the hearing may not be necessary now that the companies are back to work.