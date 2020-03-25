Local mom giving back one mask at a time

You don't normally see medical masks hanging from door knobs, but at Katy Zimmerman's home, thats the new norm,

'I don't want to sit here and be idle when I have gifts and talents I can use to be helping other people," says mother of 2 Katy Zimmerman.

She has always be crafty.

"I mean I have nothing but time," she said.

So, with stacks of material at home and her sewing machine-- she began making masks as medical professionals face a shortage of protective gear as they fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"There are ways you can make them with a pocket for a filter, so I just kind of took a few different Ideas and made my own, just kind of doing what I already know," she said.

Already hundreds of people have reached out to the mother of 2 hoping to secure one of the masks.

She leaves them on her door knob to continue social distancing and lets those in need come by and pick them up.

"It makes me feel good, like I'm making a difference," said Zimmerman.

Making a difference one mask at a time.

Many companies like Joann fabrics are also trying to help. You can visit Joann.com to find patterns and more resources to help make your own.

