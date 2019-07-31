Local orchard vying for top bragging rights

(7/31/19) - Fall is around the corner - and that means apple season!

A mid-Michigan orchard is once again competing for top honors, thanks to votes cast in a national poll.

For more than 50 years, northern Livingston County's Spicer Orchards has served both mid-Michigan and the Detroit area, with fresh fruit and other goodies from spring though summer.

Derek Samida from Swartz Creek said, "We like the family environment. We brought the kids out today for our son's birthday. He wanted to pet the goats. So, we brought them out to see the animals and play on the little kids playground area and we picked a bag of blueberries."

Even before autumn and apple season arrives, you can still find traditional favorites including cider and donuts, as well as newer desserts like fudge, to compliment their corn maze and petting zoo.

"We're just always trying new things to see what works and we really have good rapport with our customers and we talk to them," commented William Cartwright, Crop Manager at Spicer Orchards.

Each year, USA Today asks readers to name their favorite orchards as part of their "Ten Best" series.

And with a top ten finish last year, Spicer's wants your help to push them to the top this year.

Trisha Dowhan, a Commerce Township resident said, "I saw it on Facebook and I voted. I voted for them. So, I'm going to keep going back and voting for them."

It's estimated, more than a half million people have visited the 400 acre farm since it opened in the late 1960s.

There are a number of reasons, multiple generations of families keep coming back.

Matthew Spicer, Outdoor Manager for Spicer Orchards added, "We try to offer up things for everybody from 2 year old to old-fashioned tractors for the older generations, and just try to offer something almost year round now, starting in June and all the way into January."

Voting on USA Today's Reader's Choice for best orchards ends August 26th with the winner announced September 6th.

https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-apple-orchard-2019/

