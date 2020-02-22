Local organizations present crash course on new voting rights in 2020

(02/22/2020) - With Michigan's Primary on March 10, several organizations want to make sure people are informed about voting changes.

On Saturday, many groups presented a crash course on local government and new voting rights at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Flint.

In a huge election year like 2020, they want to make sure you have the chance to flex your new voting rights.

Proposal 18-3 also known as "Promote the Vote" passed in November of 2018. It's a voting system that tries to make voting work for everyone.

"The reason why we live in a democracy is because we send someone out that represents our communities, and they make decisions. We want to make sure that the people that are representing us actually represent us. That they represent the interests of the community and the benefits of the community," Grover Easterling III said. Easterling III is the southeast Michigan field organizer for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

One of those major changes provides absentee voting to all registered voters up to 40 days before election without needing to give a reason.

"I usually register to vote absentee because I go out and do a lot of work in the community, helping other candidates do things at the polls, and so I'm usually not around in my area," Flint resident Dione Freeman said.

Other voters say they also have voted absentee in the past, but now, it's even easier for a younger generation of voters.

"We got a home generation. They like to everything. They want to buy their clothes from home. They want to order their tennis shoes from home. They want to get their groceries from home, so why not vote from home?" Flint resident Richard Jones asked.

The proposal also allows citizens to register at any time up to two weeks before Election Day by mail or in person.

Even if you do forget, you can still register up to Election Day itself, but it must be in person and with proof of residency.

Michigan voters say the expect to see changes in voter turnout.

"I'm just glad that the opportunity to vote is being made easier for those moving forward," Freeman said.

