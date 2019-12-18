Local political expert talks Trump impeachment fallout

(12/18/19)-"It's going to be forever a stain on the Trump Presidency," said Political analyst, Paul Rozicki.

For just the third time in our nation's history, a US President has been impeached.

The House, passing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump-- Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power.

"On this vote, the yeas are 229, the nays are 198, present is one, article 2 is adopted," said House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

That historic vote, coming just before 9p.m. Wednesday night.

At same time the President was holding a rally in Battle Creek.

"It's probably the most partisan impeachment we've had in the last half century, or so three impeachments or near impeachments. The one for Nixon was almost bi-partisan, and the Republicans were really the ones who kind of told Nixon to leave in the end, the Clinton one was much more partisan, although even then, there were some Democrats and Republicans who voted for the other side, but this one is an extremely partisan and I think that will almost be symbol of the time we are living in," Rozicki said

The President has stated he believes the impeachment will work in his favor, come election day. Rozicki said not likely.

"I think if it has any real effect it may mobilize both the pro and the anti Trump forces and make this one of the most divisive, most energetic elections we've seen in a long time." He said.

But first up, a trial in the Senate.

"But yet the conclusion is all but certain it seems right now. The House is all but certain to impeach and the Senate looks at at this moment at least, very likely to acquit," Rozicki said.