Local reaction to Democratic Presidential Debate and Bloomberg's "Stop and Frisk"

(02/19/20)- From the very first question, it was clear which candidate would be on the defensive in Wednesday night's Democratic Presidential debate.

Starting with Michael Bloomberg's policies as New York City's Mayor that impacted people of color.

"In order to beat Donald Trump, we are going to need the largest voter turnout , in the history of the United States, Mr Bloomberg had policies in New York City of "Stop and Frisk" which went after African American and Latino people, in outrageous way, that is not a way you're going to grow voter turnout," said Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders.

His treatment of women.

"I'd like to talk about who we are running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse- faced lesbians. And no I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg," said Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren.

On where Bloomberg stands on Obamacare.

"From the moment we passed that signature piece of legislation, Mike called it a disgrace," Former Vice President, Joe Biden.

"Stop and Frisk" is a NYPD practice of detaining, questioning and at times searching people.

A controversial practice that mainly targeted African American and Latino citizens.

Former Flint mayor, Karen Weaver who recently endorsed Bloomberg and is acting as a surrogate, talked about Bloomberg moving past "Stop and Frisk."

"That was a problem, but if we are going to talk about candidates, because they've all done things in Black and Brown communities and nobody wants to talk about that. " Nobody is perfect , what I like about when people ask forgiveness , you can tell by their actions and you look at some of the things that have been put in place, that how we are going to have to judge," said Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

Weaver will be hitting the campaign trail, she headed to South Carolina for Bloomberg.