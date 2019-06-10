Genesee County road funding increasing by 7 to 8 percent in 2020

(6/10/2019) - Several road projects are well under way in Genesee County this summer, but motorists can expect even more in 2020.

The Genesee County Road Commission is seeing an increase in the local road allocation fund of about 7 to 8 percent. That is the county's share of gasoline taxes dispersed through the Michigan Transportation Fund.

Road Commission Managing Director Fred Peivandi is planning and scheduling projects on local and back roads that factor in the funding exceeding the $2.4 million spent this year.

Under the 2015 road funding law singed by former Gov. Rick Snyder, the 7 to 8 percent increases will happen annually until 2021. That means more local roads will get the repairs they desperately need.

"The local roads are not eligible to receive state or federal funding. That's why they're always lagging behind," said Peivandi.

But it's not just the road commission funding that needs to put up to get the roads fixed. Half of the funding for each project has to be provided by the township in which the road falls.

"One of the problems we may run into is that some of the rural townships may not have enough funds to match the road commission funding to do the local roads," said Peivandi.

According to the road commission, they plan to use 100 percent of the allocated funding. When a township is unable to match the needed funds for a project, it can donate the money to another township who can pay for half of a specific project.

The Genesee County Road Commission is currently working on the upcoming budget and list of necessary roads to repair.