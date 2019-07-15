Local senior center offers cool place to stay during extreme heat

(07/15/19) -- As temperatures begin to climb, many will be looking for ways to stay cool. But we can't forget about those who are especially vulnerable in this heat, the elderly.

The Carman Ainworth Senior Center in Flint Township is just one of many senior centers that offer various air conditioned activities for seniors.

"We have a good time, we cheat on each other if we can get away with it in euchre," said Flint resident Sharon Jewett.

Jewett has been coming to the center for the last several years. She is no stranger to the high heat and humidity.

"See I like this kind of weather, I'm from Florida. Why do you like this kind of weather. It's Florida weather, hot, muggy and humid," she said.

The kind of weather Executive Director Pam Luna takes no chances on.

In fact, the center has postponed an outdoor garage sale event this Friday to the following Friday because of the heat.

"It's mostly seniors out there selling their products and seniors coming here to buy, and because it's outside, I just think it's not a good thing for seniors at this point," Luna said.

And caring for senior's health and safety extends well beyond the doors and walls of the center.

"We have a lot of seniors that come here every single day for a certain program or to eat lunch. When that senior does not show up for a day, you're thinking okay, they had an appointment or something, but if it goes on the second day, we're on the phone with them checking on them making sure they're okay," Luna said.

The Carman Ainsworth Senior Center is open Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.