Local service heroes honored in Grand Blanc Feb. 7th

(01/18/20) - The community is invited to celebrate and honor individuals who are making a difference in their community.

"A Night to Give Back: Honoring Local Service Heroes" is happening on February 7th at the Captain's Club at Woodfield in Grand Blanc.

Herman Ferguson, founder of Concern Over Police Safety, and Jim Mirolli from Real Estate for a Cause, stopped by the ABC12 studio in Flint to share more details about the first time event.

Among the honorees are decorated Army Vietnam Veteran Donald Jasman, Fenton Firefighter of the year Mike Johnson, Mt Morris Police Officer Kevin Mihailoff and Amber Hall the Curriculum Director of Grand Blanc Community Schools and Perry Innovation Center.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to United Veterans Of Michigan, Fenton Firefighters Charities, Concern Over Police Safety and Grand Blanc Educational Foundation.

Tickets are $30. To learn how you can buy a ticket and what else will be offered, click here.