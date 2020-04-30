Local shop recovers after quarantine break-in

(4/30/2020) - The owners of the Hair Shop didn't know that their business was broken into until yesterday when they came in to check on it.

They say that the thieves broken through a window and stole enough clippers, curling irons and hair products to start their own barbershop or salon.

"I cried and it was really because it was a disaster in here," said Co-owner of "the Hair Shop" Peggy Russell.

"How they got through I can't tell because there were glass shards standing up at the bottom," said Bob Russell, co-owner of "the Hair Shop."

Peggy continued, "And it was a mess the things they didn't want they just threw on the floor and threw all over the place."

The Russell's have owned the Hair Shop on the corner of Major Street in Flint for almost 40 years and they were once the barbershop of former US Representative of Michigan Dale Kildee.

But, they say this was the third time they have been broken into, the worst was in the mid 2000s..

"We just doing our job, taking care of customers everyday," Bob explained. "Somebody must've been in the neighborhood because we were broken into fives times in seven weeks."

Despite all the crime that occurred, the Russell's stayed put because they say good times outweigh the bad.

"We been here so long it's like home and it's hard to leave we own this property and at our age where else are we going to go?," said Peggy.

And just like they've always done, they'll regroup, clean and pick-up the pieces.

"We'll be fine. We're survivors; we survived all the other things and we're already cleaning it up. And as long as we can get some tools, we'll cut hair," Peggy says laughingly.