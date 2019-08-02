Woman charged with assaulting a child at a local daycare

Rebecca Gregg, 53
Updated: Fri 4:29 PM, Aug 02, 2019

BUENA VISTA TWP. (WJRT) - (08/02/19) - A woman has been charged with assault in connection with alleged beating of a child, that was caught on camera.

53-year-old Rebecca Gregg of Buena Vista Township has been arraigned on the misdemeanor assault charge.

She can be seen in the video spanking a 7-year-old child at a daycare, and then hitting the child in the head.

Police say the woman does not know the child, she was working for a lawn care company and was upset that the boy sprayed her with a hose.

She faces up 93 days in jail.

 
