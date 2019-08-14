Locally owned medical marijuana shop to open in Mt. Morris Township later this month

(08/14/19) -- Medical marijuana shops are popping up all over mid- Michigan, and Mt. Morris Township is no exception. In fact, the township's first shop, Light 'N Up Provisioning and Microbuddery is set to open later this month. But Light 'N Up isn't just your average pot shop.

"We're a couple Genesee County boys that were born, raised, lived here, made our careers here. For us, it wasn't about having a ton of money and being able to put together a million dollar facility, it's about patients," said co-owner Kyle Cohee.

Cohee co-owns the shop on Pier North Boulevard in Mt. Morris Township. His philosophy is to take a customer-centered approach in addressing the specific needs of each person.

"Watching people get help. Watching people not have to use medicine. Alternative medicines, different types of opiates and stuff," he said.

Light 'N Up was just recently licensed by the state. Cohee and his partner and general manager plan on selling tinctures, edibles, flowers, cartridges, oils, cbd products and apparel.

"We have some great product specialists here that have extensive knowledge of what it is that they're actually giving our patients. So I think we're going to provide the patient with the best experience in this area," said General Manager Brandi Rice-Simpson.

"It's not a solver. It's not a cure. Hopefully one day we come to that with the federal laws and everything, but as of today, I just want to hopefully help some people," Cohee said.

Light 'N Up Provisioning and microbuddery is set to open by the end of August.