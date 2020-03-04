Location targeted for new Saginaw animal control facility

19 months.

That's how long its been since Saginaw County voters passed a millage to build a new animal shelter.

The hold up has been selecting a place to put it

It appears a site may be selected soon, but we have been here before, so it's not a done deal yet.

The county has a purchase agreement on property in Kochville Township.

"I certainly understand and share in that frustration," says Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center director Bonnie Kanicki.

The process of selecting a site for an $11.4 million animal shelter has been frustrating.

It was first going to be built at the existing Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center location in the city.

"It was determined that it was in fact too small, once the design plan was created for this site, as a potential new shelter," says Kanicki.

Another site was targeted, but the property owner balked. In January, county commissioners voted down another potential site in Saginaw.

So now, this land in Kochville Township off a busy Bay Road could be the home for the new animal shelter. The county's Courts and Public Safety Committee has voted 3-2 to approve a purchase agreement of a $172,000 for nearly six acres of land.

"We are pretty optimistic that this is a step, a solid step in the right direction for of finally securing a new location for the shelter," Kanicki says.

"If they want a new location, if the commissioners do, it should be in the city of Saginaw," says Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc.

He says the city would offer land at low cost, which would save money.

County commissioner Cheryl Hadsall says the Kochville site has more room for dog runs and more room for growth.

She says employees and volunteers at the shelter also favor the site and the accessibility will increase adoptions. Kloc disagrees.

"Absolutely, I think its a big mistake for all the reasons given, financially, practically, and even the issue of the retail corridor doesn't make sense," he says.

The full county board of commissioners will vote on the location on March 17th.