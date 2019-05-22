"Lock It or Lose It" campaign takes on deeper meaning in 2019

(05/22/19) - The Saginaw Township Police Department has been running the "Lock It or Lose It" program for nine years.

This year it's taken on a deeper meaning.

"One hundred percent. This crime against Jeff would not have happened had that vehicle been secured and the keys not in it," said Saginaw Township Crime Prevention Specialist Chris Fredenburg.

Back on Jan. 22 Officer Jeff Koenig spotted a truck driving without the headlights on so he pulled over the driver.

We now know the truck was stolen after the owner left it unlocked.

"As a result of Jeff stopping that car, he was shot. That suspect then fled. Left that car, got into a different vehicle that was found in a neighborhood, vehicle unsecured, keys in it, and then left the county," Fredenburg said.

Altogether there were four unlocked vehicles involved in the crime spree.

First, the gun used to shoot Officer Koenig came from an unlocked car in Clare County.

Then, two trucks and a van were stolen and used as getaway cars. All of them were left unlocked.

Fredenburg hopes people hear Koenig's story and remember to lock their doors. The simple act could keep your items from being stolen or prevent something worse.

"Lock It or Lose It" is a partnership with police, Saginaw Bay Underwriters, and Frankenmuth Insurance.

The campaign runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

At a news conference Fredenburg shared that thieves often go car-to-car at night, checking door handles.

If it's locked they move on. If it's unlocked they take what they can.

Fredenburg added locking your doors is one way to curb the crime, the other is to call 911 if you see something unusual. "If we can be directed by somebody who sees something and then reports it on to us, we have a better chance at catching them. Once the act has been committed, really we have a very low percentage of recovering their property," Fredenburg said.

Before "Lock It or Lose It" began nine years ago the township was averaging 220 larceny from auto complaints a year. Now, they're averaging 130.