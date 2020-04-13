Lockdowns cut driving and crashes, bringing insurance discounts

(4/13/2020) - People are driving less due to stay-at-home orders to stop the coronavirus from spreading, and consumer groups say that should mean lower auto insurance premiums.

Some companies have responded, but the Consumer Federation of America reports that discounts may be too small and aren’t being applied evenly.

In New York and Washington states, the number of traffic crashes fell by 30% last month. The federation says that means lower costs to insurance companies that should be passed on to consumers.

The group suggests calling your insurer and commenting on social media if they don't offer discounts.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)