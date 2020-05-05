Lone Hurley chaplain providing hope for patients and families

Hurley Medical Center in Flint usually has 12 to 15 chaplain volunteers who pray with patients during difficult times, now there is only one.

“Every day it’s a shot of adrenaline for me just to be able to walk out the door to parking lot and feel like I have done my part to make Hurley a better place,” said Donnie Cox.

Donnie Cox is the Director of Spiritual Care and has worked at Hurley for about 4 years. Now as hospitals take extra precaution, Cox can no longer visits patients in their rooms, instead he obtains a list each day and talks to them over the telephone.

“That’s why we’re here anyway whether it’s a physical visit or whether it’s over the phone. Our job is to spiritually or emotionally if you will, make them feel better about themselves and take their minds of lying in a bed looking at a ceiling all day long,” said Cox.

Donnie comes to work every day not knowing what to expect but one thing he knows for sure, he can provide a glimpse of hope for the patients and their families.

“I’m a bridge between the patient and the families because the families aren’t allowed to visit. So it’s a very lonesome time for the patient and sometimes they just want to hear a friendly voice. They just want to talk about what they want to do when they get out of here because some of them are afraid,” said Cox.

Whether these conversations last a few minutes or half an hour, the hope is to shed some light on uncertain times.

“I want to be remembered as a person that made a positive difference on their life when they leave Hurley Hospital. Like it says on here, we’re team Hurley.”