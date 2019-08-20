Long John Silvers offering special all-you-can-eat deal for 50th anniversary

(8/20/2019) - Long John Silver's is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special all-you-can-eat deal this week.

For $7.99, customers can get unlimited fish, chicken and sides from Aug. 18 to 25. The deal is for dine-in customers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

“We want to thank all the people who’ve joined us on this 50-year journey,” said Stephanie Mattingly, chief marketing officer of Long John Silver’s. “From the partnership of our franchisees and our restaurant crews to the guests they welcome aboard every day in our restaurants, the loyalty and continued support Long John Silver receives inspires us to seas every moment.”

Jim Patterson, a businessman and entrepreneur, opened the first Long John Silver's in 1969 after he received an exceptional fish and chips meal while on vacation.

“The idea of Long John Silver’s was simple,” Patterson said. “Take the unique seafood experience from the coast and make it accessible to all."

Long John Silver's is the largest quick service seafood franchise chain with more than 900 locations in the United States. That includes six locations around Mid-Michigan and a seventh on Pierson Road temporarily closed after a fire.