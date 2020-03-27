Long-delayed I-475 construction project to resume Monday

(3/27/2020) - Nearly a year after the project started, crews will begin construction on I-475 again Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is finishing a $44 million project on I-475, which includes rebuilding both sides of freeway for three miles in Flint and Mt. Morris Township.

Crews finished a total rebuild of the southbound side from Clio Road to Carpenter Road. However, bad weather delayed work on the northbound side last fall.

The new completion date is in July depending on the weather this spring and summer.

Much of the new pavement on the northbound side still has to be laid, along with other work. MDOT decided the weather was too cold to continue paving in December and stalled the project for the rest of the winter.

Lane shifts on Saginaw Street will be in place beginning Monday to accommodate construction activity. Paving on the freeway will not begin until May 5 based on hot-mix asphalt industry requirements.