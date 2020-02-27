Long weekend for several school districts canceling classes on Friday

(2/27/2020) - Several Mid-Michigan school districts canceled classes again for Friday due to continued slippery road conditions after Wednesday's snowfall.

Most school districts in Huron County closed, along with several in Sanilac and Tuscola counties. Many of those districts canceled for a third day in a row, giving them a five-day weekend.

Gusty winds kicked up on Thursday caused significant blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Many Mid-Michigan roadways were covered with an icy glaze that made travel treacherous.

A Gale Warning was issued for the open water of Lake Huron, where waves topped 17 feet.

More blowing snow was expected on Friday, especially on rural north-south roads. Some light snow or flurries were possible between peeks of sunshine.

Temperatures were expected to moderate over the weekend and reach back into the 30s and 40s to start melting the snow cover again.