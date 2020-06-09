Longtime Flint tavern, The White Horse, reopens their doors

"All of a sudden quick. We were thinking in two weeks this was going to happen, but now it's next week it's going to happen. We just want to do it right and do it safe."

The reopening date for restaurants and bars is here after most of Michigan enters phase 4 of reopening the state. Many of them have spent the past several days preparing for a safe reopen.

The White Horse, a longtime Flint Tavern, is giving it's 50 year old business a makeover for this new era.

"We're excited to see what's going to happen. The phone has been ringing off the hook. They want reservations starting at 7 o'clock tomorrow morning," said Chris Poulos part owner.

Over the last few months White Horse, like many restaurants, found a way to manage without allowing dine-in service.

"It was 20% off everything, and half off pizza on the weekends as usual. And then we gave 5% to Hurley off the top for everything," said Poulos.

Now the Tavern has the green light to welcome their customers to dine-in following guidelines.

Such as they will only open at 50% capacity with all employees wearing masks.

"I've got staff that are going to be cleaning making sure everything is safe. My staff will all wear masks and the kitchen staff will be wearing gloves and masks," said Chris Poulos - part owner.

The White Horse has also added seating outside but for now, only having three tables to start the reopening process.

"We didn't do a lot because I want to make sure it's good with the health department and liquor control," said Poulos.

In addition, they've added a shield over the bar top to limit contact with customers,

tables will be 6 feet apart, and the White Horse will give their customers an option to use disposable dinner sets.

"If they want the paper product, no problem. We purchased a bunch of chinet and disposable knives and forks," said Poulos.

As we all continue to adjust to the new norm the view from the bar may be different, but the vibe will stay the same."

"We've been here almost 50 years now and it's been a friendly place forever and I want to keep it that way. The best we can we've got to make everybody feel as comfortable as we can.”