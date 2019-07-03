Longtime friends share $1 million Michigan Lottery instant game jackpot

(7/3/2019) - A $1 million Michigan Lottery instant game jackpot are drawing the bonds of friendship a little closer for two Mid-Michigan men.

Lottery officials say 30-year-old Robert Sopsich of Hartland and 20-year-old Dillan Dybilas of Ubly shared the winnings from a Millionaire Maker ticket purchased at Hilltop Party Store in Hartland.

“We’d each been buying tickets but hadn’t won much, so we decided to put our money together and split the winnings,” said Sopsich. “We stopped and bought a couple tickets last week and when we got back in the truck, started scratching them off.”

Sopsich scratched off the winning ticket and it didn't take Dybilas long to figure out they won big.

“I looked over at Robert and his mouth was hanging wide open,” said Dybilas. “I asked him how much we’d won and when he said ‘$1 million,’ I had to see the ticket for myself.”

Sopsich said he felt a bolt of lightning course through his body when he saw the "1MIL" symbol appear on the ticket.

“We went to my house right away to tell my wife, and all we could do was celebrate because we knew winning meant we’d be debt free,” he said.

The lump sum amount of the prize amounts to $634,000, which they split to receive $317,000 apiece before taxes.