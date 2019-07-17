Longway Planetarium celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

(07/17/2019) -On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong stepped into history by leaving the first human footprint on the surface of the moon. Saturday afternoon, Longway Planetarium will host an event to honor the first moon landing.

"We're really excited about this event, we've been planning it for a long time, looking forward to this for the whole year up to this point,” Caitie O’Neill said. She is the marketing manager. "It's really important for us to highlight this event because all of the discoveries that were made possible by this mission."

There will be hands-on activities for children like making a moon phase cup and a special show from 12-4pm.

"It looks at the history of the Apollo program leading up to the Apollo 11 mission and all the technological advances that came out of that.”

People can purchase books, shirts and key chains. O’Neill said this is a great way to teach history outside of school.

"It's something that shaped a generation, it's something our parents remember growing up and we want to make sure kids understand the importance of events that bring us together,” she said.

